'The Statement': Ohio State football releases Iowa hype video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "It's about us. Simple as that."
One of the nation's best offenses faces off against one of the nation's best defenses. That's the matchup we're gonna see when Ohio State hosts Iowa.
This week's trailer, narrated by Tanner McCallister, has one simple message: The Buckeyes have a choice to make. Not a chance, but a choice.
"We are here to make sure everyone knows who we are. Discipline, fight, Brotherhood. That's just the start of it. We have to earn the rest of our identity."
The second half of the season gets underway Saturday at noon against the Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium.