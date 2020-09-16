Ohio State posts hype video with simple message: 'We're back.'

The video is filled with pop-culture references from your favorite shows & movies as the Big Ten announces its return to playing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shortly after the announcement that the Big Ten is going to resume playing football this season, the Ohio State University took to social media to announce their return.

The video posted on the OSU football social accounts has one message for fans: "We're back."

All 14 teams will play eight regular-season games in eight weeks, plus have an opportunity to play a ninth game on Dec. 19 when the conference championship game is in Indianapolis — if all goes well. That should give the Big Ten an opportunity to compete for the national championship.

"We’re in a better place, regardless of how we got here or how painful it was during the time we waited to get this moment," Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said. "That’s all behind us. What’s beautiful is that we have a process and protocols in place that’s based on science and based on lessons learned since Aug. 11."