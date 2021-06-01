Ohio State hopes to fill Ohio Stadium for 2021 football season

The university announced they will use mobile-only ticketing for all events moving forward.

Ohio State is hoping to have Ohio Stadium at full capacity this fall as the university announced season tickets are now on sale.

“Our hope is that we are at full capacity for our football games,” Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation Director of Athletics Gene Smith said.

Smith said they will continue to work with their university partners and Columbus Public Health on safety protocols including encouraging those who are eligible to get vaccinated.

“You’ll continue to hear that message of support for vaccinations a lot from our department, the university and Columbus Public Health because it is a key component to having a full stadium in the fall,” he said.

Additionally, the university announced they will use mobile-only ticketing for all events moving forward.

Below is a list of dates regarding tickets for the 2021 season:

Tuesday, June 1

Invoicing starts for renewing season ticket holders, including for those who rolled over funds from the 2020 season.

Season ticket deposits will be accepted for new season tickets purchasers at the following link: 2021 Season Tickets.

Wednesday, June 2

Faculty/staff season tickets go on sale, including for those who rolled over funds from the 2020 season.

Week of June 21

Student sale of season tickets begins Monday, June 21 and runs through Thursday, June 24.

Early August

The department hopes to have inventory available to put a four-game “flex” plan and two three-game “mini” plans on sale in early August with more details to come in July.

Mid-August

Single game ticket sales will begin in mid-August, including traditional presale opportunities for Varsity O and Alumni Association members.

Seat Selection Process

A seat selection process for season-ticket holders will take place this summer. The Department of Athletics will develop all safety protocols regarding attendance in partnership with health and medical officials, including Columbus Public Health.