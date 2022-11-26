Ohio State football seniors honored before Michigan game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football honored 23 seniors who will likely be playing their final game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday before kickoff against Michigan.
The list includes 12 players who have already graduated and four fifth-year players. Also included are former offensive lineman Harry Miller and running back Marcus Crowley who both retired from football during the offseason.
Walking on senior day doesn’t guarantee the player will leave Ohio State after the season. A group of players on this year’s list did walk last season before opting to return.
The list does not include juniors and redshirt sophomores who could leave early for the NFL Draft such as C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Paris Johnson Jr.
Ohio State Football Senior Day
WR Kamryn Babb
LB Teradja Mitchell
DT Taron Vincent
DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
DE Zach Harrison
WR Xavier Johnson
S Ronnie Hickman
S Tanner McCalister
LB Palaie Gaoteote
RB Marcus Crowley
CB Cameron Brown
TE Mitch Rossi
S Josh Proctor
CB Lloyd McFarquhar
LS Bradley Robinson
DE Tyler Friday
RG Matt Jones
OL Ryan Smith
OL Harry Miller
OT Dawand Jones
DT Jerron Cage
K Noah Ruggles
P Michael O'Shaughnessy