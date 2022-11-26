Ohio State football seniors honored before Michigan game

This year's group includes 12 players who have already graduated and four fifth-year players.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football honored 23 seniors who will likely be playing their final game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday before kickoff against Michigan.

The list includes 12 players who have already graduated and four fifth-year players. Also included are former offensive lineman Harry Miller and running back Marcus Crowley who both retired from football during the offseason.

Walking on senior day doesn’t guarantee the player will leave Ohio State after the season. A group of players on this year’s list did walk last season before opting to return.

The list does not include juniors and redshirt sophomores who could leave early for the NFL Draft such as C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Paris Johnson Jr.

Ohio State Football Senior Day

WR Kamryn Babb

LB Teradja Mitchell

DT Taron Vincent

DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

DE Zach Harrison

WR Xavier Johnson

S Ronnie Hickman

S Tanner McCalister

LB Palaie Gaoteote

RB Marcus Crowley

CB Cameron Brown

TE Mitch Rossi

S Josh Proctor

CB Lloyd McFarquhar

LS Bradley Robinson

DE Tyler Friday

RG Matt Jones

OL Ryan Smith

OL Harry Miller

OT Dawand Jones

DT Jerron Cage

K Noah Ruggles