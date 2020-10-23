'Equality': Ohio State helmets to feature message as Big Ten launches social justice campaign

They will also debut a specially designed pre-game T-shirt.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will have a new message on the back of their helmets this season as the Big Ten Conference launches its 'United As One' social justice campaign.

“All things are possible in the Big Ten when we unite as one,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “I am humbled and deeply appreciative of how our 14 member institutions have communicated, collaborated and committed to develop a conference-wide campaign focused on creating equality and equity in our society.”

As part of the campaign, Ohio State players will have the word 'equality' on the back of their helmets for the 2020 season.

