Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, players discuss 2021 season at Big Ten Media Days

We are officially less than six weeks away from the return of Ohio State football.
Before the Buckeyes open the season on Sept. 2 at Minnesota, head coach Ryan Day will have a press conference Friday at 12:30 p.m. during Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis.
Following Day, defensive end Zach Harrison left tackle Thayer Munford and tight end Jeremy Ruckert will speak at 1:15 p.m.
Ohio State is coming off a shortened 2020 season that saw them win a fourth-straight Big Ten Championship with a win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff before falling to Alabama in the title game.
2021 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 2 – at Minnesota – 8 p.m.
Sept. 11 – Oregon – Noon
Sept. 18 – Tulsa – 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 – Akron
Oct. 2 – at Rutgers
Oct. 9 – Maryland – Noon (Homecoming)
Oct. 23 – at Indiana
Oct. 30 – Penn State
Nov. 6 – at Nebraska
Nov. 13 – Purdue
Nov. 20 – Michigan State
Nov. 27 – at Michigan – Noon
2021 Ohio State preseason honors
CB Sevyn Banks
- Third-Team Preseason All-American: Phil Steele
DT Haskell Garrett
- Bednarik Award watch list
- First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation
Zach Harrison
- Chuck Bednarik Award watch list
- Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list
- Third Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports
C Harry Miller
- Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee
OT Thayer Munford
- Big Ten Preseason Honors List
- First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, Walter Camp Football Foundation
Second Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News
WR Chris Olave
- Maxwell Award watch list
- Biletnikoff Award watch list
- Big Ten Preseason Honors list
- First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation
WR Garrett Wilson
- Maxwell Award watch list
- Biletnikoff Award watch list
- Big Ten Preseason Honors list
- First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports
- Second-Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News, Phil Steele