Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, players discuss 2021 season at Big Ten Media Days

The Buckeyes open the 2021 season against Minnesota on Sept. 2.

We are officially less than six weeks away from the return of Ohio State football.

Before the Buckeyes open the season on Sept. 2 at Minnesota, head coach Ryan Day will have a press conference Friday at 12:30 p.m. during Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis.

Following Day, defensive end Zach Harrison left tackle Thayer Munford and tight end Jeremy Ruckert will speak at 1:15 p.m.

Ohio State is coming off a shortened 2020 season that saw them win a fourth-straight Big Ten Championship with a win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff before falling to Alabama in the title game.

2021 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 2 – at Minnesota – 8 p.m.

Sept. 11 – Oregon – Noon

Sept. 18 – Tulsa – 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 – Akron

Oct. 2 – at Rutgers

Oct. 9 – Maryland – Noon (Homecoming)

Oct. 23 – at Indiana

Oct. 30 – Penn State

Nov. 6 – at Nebraska

Nov. 13 – Purdue

Nov. 20 – Michigan State

Nov. 27 – at Michigan – Noon

2021 Ohio State preseason honors

CB Sevyn Banks

Third-Team Preseason All-American: Phil Steele

DT Haskell Garrett

Bednarik Award watch list

First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Zach Harrison

Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list

Third Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports

C Harry Miller

Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee

OT Thayer Munford

Big Ten Preseason Honors List

First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Second Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News

WR Chris Olave

Maxwell Award watch list

Biletnikoff Award watch list

Big Ten Preseason Honors list

First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

WR Garrett Wilson