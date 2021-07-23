x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ohio State Football

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, players discuss 2021 season at Big Ten Media Days

The Buckeyes open the 2021 season against Minnesota on Sept. 2.
Credit: AP Photo/Paul Vernon
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is seen during warm-ups before an NCAA college spring football game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, April 17, 2021.

We are officially less than six weeks away from the return of Ohio State football.

Before the Buckeyes open the season on Sept. 2 at Minnesota, head coach Ryan Day will have a press conference Friday at 12:30 p.m. during Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis.

Following Day, defensive end Zach Harrison left tackle Thayer Munford and tight end Jeremy Ruckert will speak at 1:15 p.m.

Ohio State is coming off a shortened 2020 season that saw them win a fourth-straight Big Ten Championship with a win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff before falling to Alabama in the title game.

2021 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 2 – at Minnesota – 8 p.m.

Sept. 11 – Oregon – Noon

Sept. 18 – Tulsa – 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 – Akron

Oct. 2 – at Rutgers 

Oct. 9 – Maryland – Noon (Homecoming)

Oct. 23 – at Indiana 

Oct. 30 – Penn State 

Nov. 6 – at Nebraska 

Nov. 13 – Purdue 

Nov. 20 – Michigan State 

Nov. 27 – at Michigan – Noon

2021 Ohio State preseason honors 

CB Sevyn Banks

  • Third-Team Preseason All-American: Phil Steele

DT Haskell Garrett

  • Bednarik Award watch list
  • First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Zach Harrison

  • Chuck Bednarik Award watch list
  • Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list
  • Third Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports

C Harry Miller

  • Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee

OT Thayer Munford

  • Big Ten Preseason Honors List
  • First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, Walter Camp Football Foundation
    Second Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News

WR Chris Olave

  • Maxwell Award watch list
  • Biletnikoff Award watch list
  • Big Ten Preseason Honors list
  • First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

WR Garrett Wilson

  • Maxwell Award watch list
  • Biletnikoff Award watch list
  • Big Ten Preseason Honors list
  • First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports
  • Second-Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News, Phil Steele