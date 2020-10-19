Cutouts of Buckeye fans to fill seats at Ohio Stadium on game days - here's how it works

Fans can buy cardboard cutouts of themselves and the university will put them in the stands for this week's game against Nebraska.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's Buckeye game-day week and we know one thing will be different at Saturday's game: no fans in the stands. However, Ohio State found a creative way to bring the players some buckeye-love by placing thousands fan’s faces onto cutouts on the 50-yard line and throughout Ohio Stadium.

“Fans really put their money behind their teams to help support them in a year where they can’t do otherwise with going to the stadium and buying tickets,” Taylor Gaussoin said, co-owner of Perk Social which is the company contracted to create the Ohio State cutouts.

“When it comes down to putting a number on that fandom, OSU once again is proving they are number one,” Gaussoin said.

His partner Joe Pietro said the printing machines have been nonstop since Ohio State announced fans could get their faces on a cutout placed inside The Horseshoe.

“So we have most of the Big 10, half of the PAC-12 and half of the ACC. We’ve got a bunch of NFL teams and Ohio State is trending better than all of them,” Pietro said, who is also an OSU alumni.

Pietro and Gaussoin said the "win-win" is that the money raised will go back to support university causes like athletic scholarships, which have taken a hit because of the pandemic.

At the same time, the two said it’s been fun seeing the creative cutout submissions from Ohio State fans.

“We've seen fish, we've seen turkey,” Pietro said during a zoom call with 10TV’s Angela An. “The other day we got a donkey. So, any pet is allowed and actually encouraged.”

There are some restrictions when it comes to creating a fan cutout.

Selfie’s don’t work. Make sure your photo includes your torso.

Single shots only. Two people in one photo will be asked to resend (unless you’re holding a baby, small child or a pet).

Don’t grab a photo from social media postings. It’ll get pixilated. Use a camera phone instead.

No Michigan attire allowed (or other teams for that matter).

Families who want to "sit" together in the stands need to upload their photos at the same time.

“You can't get together for Thanksgiving maybe, but you can for this and it’s less arguing which is nice too,” Gaussoin said.