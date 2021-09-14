WATCH: Ryan Day press conference | Ohio State-Tulsa Week

The Buckeyes face the Golden Hurricane on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After losing this past weekend, Ohio State looks to get back on track as they welcome Tulsa to Ohio Stadium.

Ryan Day spoke with the media Tuesday from the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Watch it in the video player above or on 10TV's YouTube channel.

GAME INFO

No. 9 Ohio State vs. Tulsa • Saturday, Sept. 18 • When: 3:30 p.m. • Where: Ohio Stadium • TV: FS1 • Radio: 97.1 The Fan

OHIO STATE VS TULSA: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

*Info provided by Ohio State Athletics

Quick Hitters

The Buckeyes, ranked No. 9 in this week’s Associated Press poll, possess the nation’s No. 4-ranked passing offense and No. 8 total offense

C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week following both of his performances so far this season

For the first time in school history, Ohio State finished with three 100-yard receivers last Saturday vs. Oregon. True sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the way with 146 yards and two TDs on seven receptions followed by Chris Olave (12 catches, 126 yards) and Garrett Wilson (eight receptions, 117 yards, one TD).

Freshman punter Jesse Mirco, from Fremantle, Australia, has averaged 43.2 yards per punt so far with a long of 62. He dropped two consecutive first-half punts against Oregon on the 1 yard line.

Double digit tacklers

Senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell and third-year sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman have stuffed the defensive stat sheet through two games.

The duo has led the Buckeyes in tackles in back to back games, racking up double digits in contests against both Minnesota and Oregon.

Mitchell made 10 stops with one tackle for loss against the Gophers and followed that up with an 11-tackle outing last week vs. Oregon.

Hickman led the team with 11 stops against Minnesota and then made 10 (six solo) versus Oregon on Saturday.

The last set of teammates to have double digit tackles in back to back games was Ryan Shazier and Jonathan Hankins, who did it vs. California and UAB in 2012.

A fast start through the air

Ohio State’s passing offense ranks among the top 10 nationally through two weeks in both total yards (778 – seventh) and yards per game (389.0 – fourth).

778 is the most passing yards for Ohio State through the first two games of the season, topping the previous high of 700 in 2018.

That year, Ohio State went on to set school and conference records for total passing yards (5,100), yards per game (364.3) and passing touchdowns (51).

2,000 receiving yards for Olave

Last week, senior wide receiver Chris Olave set a new career high with 12 receptions while also adding 126 yards receiving.

His yardage total gave him 2,018 for his career and made him the 10th player in program history to surpass 2,000 career receiving yards.

f Olave needs 73 yards to pass Dee Miller (1995-98) for ninth place on the all-time receiving yardage list.

f Olave also has eight 100-yard receiving games in his career, which is fourth most behind only David Boston (14), Michael Jenkins (10) and Cris Carter (nine)

Series history

The only other previous meeting between Ohio State and Tulsa came in 2016, a 48-3 Buckeye victory that was highlighted by back-to-back “pick sixes” by Ohio State’s Malik Hooker and Marshon Lattimore late in the second quarter and during a heavy rainstorm.

Ohio State is 31-3-1 all-time against current members of the American Athletic Conference and 17-0-1 since its last loss to an AAC team (vs. No. 10 SMU, 32-27, in 1950). Ohio State and SMU tied in 1978

Scouting Tulsa