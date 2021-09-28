WATCH: Ryan Day press conference | Ohio State-Rutgers Week

The Buckeyes will be playing on the road this weekend against the Scarlet Knights.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is are heading out on the road and getting back into Big Ten play as they face Rutgers Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes wrapped up a three-game homestand with a 59-7 victory over Akron this past weekend.

True freshman KyleMcCord got his first start and threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns. He was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week for his performance.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is holding his weekly press conference Tuesday from the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, where he'll recap last week's game and discuss the team's upcoming matchup against the Scarlet Knights.

Watch this week's press conference:

-----

OHIO STATE VS RUTGERS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

*Info provided by Ohio State Athletics

#11 Ohio State at Rutgers • Saturday, Oct. 2 • When: 3:30 p.m. • Where: SHI Stadium • TV: Big Ten Network • Radio: 97.1 The Fan

Quick Hitters

Ohio State brings in statistically one of the nation’s top offenses into Saturday’s contest while Rutgers counters with a top-ranked defense.

The Buckeyes are No. 8 nationally in scoring offense (43.3 pts./game) while Rutgers is No. 7 in scoring defense (13.5 pts./game).

Ohio State has top-15 rankings in both total offense (second, 559.2 yds./game) and passing offense (10th, 337.0 yds./game).

Ohio State boasts the top receiving tandem in the nation in Garrett Wilson (23 catches for 391 yards and 3 TDs) and Chris Olave (18 for 255 and 3, respectively). Jaxon Smith-Njigba has complemented the pair nicely (16 for 283 and 3, respectively).

Additionally, the Ohio State defense held Akron to just 222 yards of total offense, the fewest amount since allowing 139 yards to Maryland on Nov. 9, 2019.

Rutgers’ defense is ranked in the top 15 in both passing defense (15th, 150.0 yds./game) and total defense (11th, 262.8 yds./game).

Notes to Know

Big Ten Freshman of the Week x 4

Ohio State has made the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week after each of its games so far this season.

Kyle McCord earned the accolade after becoming just the fourth true freshman quarterback to start a game for the Buckeyes. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

TreVeyon Henderson picked up his first honor on the strength of his 270-yard effort against Tulsa.

C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week following games vs. Minnesota and Oregon.

This and That on the Buckeyes

True freshman Denzel Burke (6) and Cam Brown (5) lead in PBUs while Cam Martinez and Ronnie Hickman each have pick-6s.

Haskell Garrett’s 3.0 sacks is the second-most by a defensive tackle in a game in Ohio State history, topped only by the 3.5 by David Thompson vs. Illinois in 2002.

Kicker Noah Ruggles, a graduate transfer from North Carolina, is a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals so far this season with a long of 44.

Big Play Buckeyes

Ohio State currently leads the nation in yards per play average at 8.60. Only three teams – Ohio State, Coastal Carolina (8.40) and Western Kentucky (8.27) are averaging better than eight yards per play.

The Buckeyes have 10 plays that have covered 40 yards or more and eight of 50 yards or more.

Henderson has been electric with 439 rushing yards on just 46 carries (9.5 avg.). He is T2nd nationally with six plays of 30-or-more yards.

Last week, Kyle McCord’s 85-yard pass to Emeka Egbuka in the third quarter was tied for the third-longest passing play and sixth-longest offensive play overall in Ohio State history, matching Troy Smith’s 85-yard strike to Santonio Holmes against Notre Dame in 2005.

Get to Know the Scarlet Knights

Series history

Ohio State leads the all-time series with Rutgers, 7-0, including a 3-0 record in Piscataway. All seven games have come since Rutgers joined the Big Ten Conference in 2014.

About Rutgers

Rutgers owns wins this season over Temple, Syracuse and Delaware to start the season before last week’s 20-13 setback at Michigan.

Quarterback Noah Vedral, a transfer from Nebraska, is completing nearly 68 percent of his passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns.

Bo Melton has been his favorite target thus far with 24 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Aron Cruickshank, who began his career at Wisconsin, has 14 receptions for 104 yards and is averaging 26.0 yards/reception.

Linebacker Olakunie Fatukasi, an All-Big Ten selection in 2020, has 36 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks to lead the team in all three categories.

Rutgers is under the direction of former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano (2016-18). Schiano is in his second stint as

Rutgers’ head coach, having previously led the Scarlet Knights from 2001-12. During that time, he directed the Scarlet Knights to six bowl appearances in his final seven seasons.