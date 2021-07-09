WATCH: Ryan Day press conference | Ohio State-Oregon Week

The Buckeyes are welcoming back fans to Ohio Stadium for the first time since November 2019.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeyes are coming home. After defeating Minnesota in the season opener, Ohio State will welcome fans back for the first time in nearly 22 months as they host Oregon.

GAME INFO

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Oregon • Saturday, Sept. 11 • When: Noon • Where: Ohio Stadium • TV: FOX • Radio: 97.1 The Fan

OHIO STATE VS OREGON: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

*Info provided by Ohio State Athletics

Quick Hitters

After leading Ohio State to a 45-31 season-opening win over Minnesota on the road last Thursday night, quarterback C.J. Stroud on Monday was selected as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

In his first career start, Stroud finished 13 of 22 passing for 294 yards and four touchdowns, all of which came in the second half.

His scoring tosses went for 38, 56, 70 and 61 yards. Stroud’s second-half stat line was an impressive one: he was five of eight passing for 236 yards with four TDs and no interceptions.

One of Stroud’s favorite targets on Thursday was senior wide receiver Chris Olave, who was named the Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week.

Olave caught four passes versus the Gophers for 127 yards and two touchdowns. It was the seventh multi-TD game of Olave’s career and moved him into a tie for fifth place in career touchdown receptions with Brian Robiskie (24).

New Faces In New Places

How About That O-Line?

According to Sport Source Analytics, Ohio State’s offensive line – which included two new starters and a third starter playing a new position – scored big on four key metrics.

Ohio State did not allow a sack of quarterback C.J. Stroud all night and he was hurried just twice.

The Buckeyes had just one negative yardage play on offense and only two “stuffed” runs (those which result in one yard or less with two yards or more to go for a first down).

Big Play Buckeyes

All six of Ohio State’s touchdowns last Thursday covered 30 yards or more, including one by the defense (a 32-yard fumble return by Haskell Garrett).

Miyan Williams started the big play barrage with a 71-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. It was the longest run by an Ohio State player in 15 games, or since Master Teague’s 73-yard TD run at Northwestern in 2019.

The first touchdown pass of C.J. Stroud’s career covered 38 yards to Chris Olave in the third quarter and was followed by a 56-yarder to Garrett Wilson later in the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Stroud hit freshman TreVeyon Henderson on a screen pass that he took 70 yards for a touchdown, the longest Ohio State passing play in 24 games, or since Parris Campbell went 78 yards vs. Michigan in 2018.

To cap the victory, Stroud found Olave for a 61-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Ohio State averaged 10.3 yards per play in the win and had four plays that covered 50 yards or more – the most of any team last weekend.

Series History