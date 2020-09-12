x
'You prepare for this moment': Ohio State football releases trailer for now-canceled Michigan game

Credit: AP Photo/Al Goldis
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, left, scrambles against Michigan State's Antjuan Simmons during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes may not be playing the University of Michigan on the gridiron this season, but that did not stop the trailer for the game from being released.

This Saturday's game between Ohio State and Michigan was canceled Tuesday by the Wolverines due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday evening, the program posted the trailer online.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines were set to meet for the 117th time and for the 103rd consecutive year.

This week's trailer showed the focus the Buckeyes have every year for the game against That Team Up North.

