'You prepare for this moment': Ohio State football releases trailer for now-canceled Michigan game

This Saturday's game between Ohio State and Michigan was canceled Tuesday by the Wolverines due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes may not be playing the University of Michigan on the gridiron this season, but that did not stop the trailer for the game from being released.

On Tuesday evening, the program posted the trailer online.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines were set to meet for the 117th time and for the 103rd consecutive year.