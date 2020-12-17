'Fight For Four': Ohio State football releases Big Ten Championship trailer

The Buckeyes and Wildcats kick off Saturday at noon.

It wasn't the normal route or the usual time frame but the Buckeyes will be playing for a fourth consecutive Big Ten Championship this weekend.

No. 4 Ohio State will be facing No. 14 Northwestern at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this weekend.

In a season that started late and games have been canceled, the words of head coach Ryan Day hit home in the latest trailer.

“Whether it was in recruiting, whether it was two months ago, whenever it was, you guys have all said, ‘I want to play for a championship, Coach.’ Well, here we are. You're here. You're in it. What are we gonna do with it?”