'Don't let it go': Ohio State football releases Illinois trailer

The Buckeyes and Fighting Illini meet Saturday at noon in Champaign.

After a narrow win against a top 10 opponent, Ohio State's quest for a return to the College Football Playoff continues as they are set to face Illinois Saturday.

It was announced Friday the team would be without head coach Ryan Day after he tested positive for COVID-19.

However, this week's trailer features Day and his message for his team: "Don't let them get in the way of one of the best stories that could be in the history of college football."

"Everybody's watching – the nation's watching. And you can still do it. It's all there for you. The sacrifices that have been from way back when in March – you don't let go. You do not let this team get in the way of that."