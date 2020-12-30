'Second chances': Ohio State football releases Sugar Bowl trailer

Last season, an interception ended Ohio State's season. A pandemic nearly ended this year's season before it ever started.
Now, after navigating the shortened 2020 season with an undefeated season and a Big Ten Championship, the Buckeyes are back where they were a year before: In the playoff, against Clemson.
In a trailer narrated by wide receiver Chris Olave, he talks about that ending from the Fiesta Bowl and how people don't think they should be back in this spot.
His response: "That’s fine. After all we fought through, we just need one chance. A second chance."
"Last time wasn't the end. It was just the start of the sequel," Olave said.
The Buckeyes and Tigers will meet Friday night in the Sugar Bowl. Winner advances to the National Championship Game.