Ohio State football pauses all team activities due to increase in positive COVID-19 tests

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Team activities for the Ohio State University football team have been put on hold for one week because of an increase in positive COVID-19 tests.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics said the increase came during PCR testing on Monday.

The administrative offices at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center are also closed due to the positive tests.

The department said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

“Our decisions on the welfare of our student-athletes, staff members and those coming to our campus, and our determination as to when we will reopen and resume activities, will continue to be guided by our medical staff,” Director of Athletics Gene Smith said.