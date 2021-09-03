x
Ohio State football pauses all team activities due to increase in positive COVID-19 tests

The Department of Athletics said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2020, file photo, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks to his team during their NCAA college football practice in Columbus, Ohio. No. 6 Ohio State has outsized expectations for the 2020 season after coming within one play of advancing to the national championship game last season. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Team activities for the Ohio State University football team have been put on hold for one week because of an increase in positive COVID-19 tests.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics said the increase came during PCR testing on Monday.

The administrative offices at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center are also closed due to the positive tests.

The department said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

“Our decisions on the welfare of our student-athletes, staff members and those coming to our campus, and our determination as to when we will reopen and resume activities, will continue to be guided by our medical staff,” Director of Athletics Gene Smith said.

Ohio State is scheduled to start spring practices on March 19 and hold the spring game on April 17.