Ohio State selling tickets to 2 upcoming training camp practices

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State fans will have the chance to watch the Buckeyes practice next month.

Tickets for two fall camp practices can be bought for $30. The first practice is at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Aug. 3. The second practice will be held at the Fawcett Center on Aug. 4.

The open practices are part of the Ohio State Football Kickoff Week. Tickets are available on a first-come-first-serve basis starting at 10 a.m. on July 20. Tickets can be purchased here.

Five hundred tickets will be released for each practice session with a limit of five tickets per fan. Gates for practice will open at 8:30 a.m. with practice beginning around 9:15 a.m.

Part of the kickoff week includes the Ryan Day Kickoff Luncheon, which takes place from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 4. The luncheon will include remarks and a Q&A with Coach Day and other assistant coaches.

The Buckeyes will open the season on the road against the Indiana Hoosiers on Sept. 2.

