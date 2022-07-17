Ohio State athletes score biggest NIL deal

The deal was offered to quarterback C.J. Stroud, cornerback Denzel Burke, running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three companies will partner with four superstar Ohio State football players in the most lucrative name, image and likeness deal so far for Buckeye athletes.

The deal was offered to quarterback C.J. Stroud, cornerback Denzel Burke, running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It was announced Sunday by The Foundation, an organization founded by Brian Schottenstein and former Buckeye Cardale Jones.

The deal is worth more than a half-million dollars -- the largest agreement of its kind at Ohio State.

The money was raised from three businesses -- DSW, American Eagle and Value City Furniture -- to support the university's football program.

The organization's co-founder Brian Schottenstein told 10TV's Adam King that this is just the beginning of what is to come for NIL and the Buckeyes.

"I think it really puts us on the map as a foundation and Ohio State that we're able to have all these great businesses in Columbus in the backyard of Ohio State supporting student-athletes," said Schottenstein.

