Ohio State football names 7 captains for 2020 season

The Ohio State football program announced the seven captains for the 2020 season on Tuesday.

This year's group includes linebacker Tuf Borland, defensive end Jonathon Cooper, offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, quarterback Justin Fields, linebacker Justin Hilliard, center Josh Myers and cornerback Shaun Wade.

Borland became the second Buckeye to be named a three-time team captain in school history. The first was quarterback J.T. Barrett in 2015-17.

Cooper is a two-time captain after being named one last season. He is returning for a fifth year after redshirting in 2019 due to an ankle injury.