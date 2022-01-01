19 players unavailable for Ohio State against Utah in Rose Bowl

Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste is listed as a game-time decision.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 19 players for the game against Utah in this evening's Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Among some of the new names this week are linebacker Cody Simon and defensive tackle Antwaun Jackson.

Simon is second on the team in tackles with 54 and Jackson has 2.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles-for-loss this season.

Cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and Marcus Williamson will also be out on Saturday. Williamson has played in every game this season.

Earlier this week, wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere announced they would be opting out of the bowl as they prepare to enter the upcoming NFL Draft.

Wilson and Olave combined for 135 receptions for 1,994 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. Olave also broke the school career record for receiving touchdowns at 35.

This past season, Petit-Frere was part of an offense that ranks No. 1 nationally in total offense (551.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.5 points per game). The line also ranked nationally in fewest tackles-for-loss (14th) and fewest sacks allowed (21st).

Garrett led the Buckeyes with 5.5 sacks and was tied for the team lead in tackles-for-loss at seven.

Garrett is listed on the team's unavailable list against the Utes, but Wilson, Olave and Petit-Frere are not.

Game-time decision

DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Unavailable