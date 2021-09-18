Zach Harrison among 13 Buckeyes unavailable for Tulsa game

Linebacker Teradja Mitchell is listed as a game-time decision.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 13 players for the team's game against Tulsa on Saturday.

Among those players is defensive end Zach Harrison and center Harry Miller who is missing his third straight game.

Additionally, linebacker Teradja Mitchell is listed as a game-time decision.

Last week, safety Josh Proctor was injured in the Oregon game. The injury required Proctor to undergo surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

Game-Time Decision

LB Teradja Mitchell

Unavailable