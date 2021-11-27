19 players unavailable for Ohio State against That Team Up North

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who missed last week, will be available against the Wolverines.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ohio State will be without 19 players for the game against That Team Up North this afternoon.

On the offensive side, the Buckeyes will be without running back Master Teague for the fourth time this season.

Cornerback Sevyn Banks, who did not play last week against Michigan State after being listed as a game-time decision, will also miss Saturday's game against the Wolverines.

Wide receiver and kick returner Emeka Egbuka will be available after missing the game against the Spartans.

Unavailable