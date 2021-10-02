13 players unavailable for Ohio State against Rutgers

Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote is listed as a game-time decision.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 13 players for the team's game against Rutgers Saturday afternoon.

This week's list includes running back Miyan Williams and defensive end Tyreke Smith.

Williams has played in three of the first four games and has 249 yards and a touchdown this year.

Smith is missing his second straight game after sitting out against Akron last week.

Offensive lineman Thayer Munford and cornerback Cameron Brown, who both missed the game against the Zips, are not listed on this week's list.

Also, center Harry Miller is not on the unavailable list for the first time this season.

Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote is listed as the only game-time decision.

Game-time Decision

LB Palaie Gaoteote



Unavailable