Garrett Wilson available for Purdue game; 15 Buckeyes out

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 15 players for the team's game against Purdue Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium.

Among those players is running back Master Teague who will be missing his third game over the last four weeks.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who missed last week's game at Nebraska, is off this week's list.

Wilson was leading the team in receptions and receiving yards before missing the game against the Cornhuskers.

Safety Marcus Hooker is listed as the team's only game-time decision.

