10 players unavailable for Ohio State's home opener against Oregon

Three players are listed as game-time decisions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 10 players for the team's home opener against Oregon Saturday afternoon.

Center Harry Miller is missing his second straight game. Luke Wypler is expected to replace him as he did against Minnesota.

Additionally, safety Josh Proctor is listed as a game-time decision.

Cornerbacks Cameron Brown, who was unavailable for the opener, was not on this week's list.

The list does not specify the reason why each player is unavailable.

Game-Time Decision

DT Jerron Cage

DB Jantzen Dunn

SAF Josh Proctor

Unavailable