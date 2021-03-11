Garrett Wilson out for Nebraska game; 12 other Buckeyes unavailable

Wilson currently leads Ohio State in receptions and receiving yards this season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 13 players for the team's game at Nebraska Saturday afternoon in Lincoln.

This week's list includes one of the Buckeyes' top wide receivers Garrett Wilson.

Wilson leads the team in receptions (43), receiving yards (687) and is second with six touchdowns.

Running back Master Teague, who has missed the last two games, will be available this week to play.

Unavailable