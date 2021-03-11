Garrett Wilson out for Nebraska game; 12 other Buckeyes unavailable

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 13 players for the team's game at Nebraska Saturday afternoon in Lincoln.
This week's list includes one of the Buckeyes' top wide receivers Garrett Wilson.
Wilson leads the team in receptions (43), receiving yards (687) and is second with six touchdowns.
Running back Master Teague, who has missed the last two games, will be available this week to play.
Unavailable
- WR Kamryn Babb
- RB Marcus Crowley
- SAF Jantzen Dunn
- DE Tyler Friday (season)
- DL Darrion Henry-Young
- CB Jakailin Johnson
- BUL Jaylen Johnson
- DT Jaden McKenzie
- LB Mitchell Melton
- OL Harry Miller
- DL Noah Potter
- SAF Josh Proctor (season)
- WR Garrett Wilson