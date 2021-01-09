11 players unavailable for Ohio State's season opener against Minnesota

The list includes Harry Miller, who was expected to be the team's starting center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 11 players for the team's season opener against Minnesota Thursday night.

Miller, who played mostly at left guard in 2020, took over at center for the Michigan State game when Josh Myers was out.

The list does not specify the reason why each player is unavailable.

List of unavailable players for Minnesota