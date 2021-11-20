Emeka Egbuka, 14 other Buckeyes out for Michigan State game

Cornerback Sevyn Banks is listed as a game-time decision.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 15 players for the team's game against Michigan State Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium.

This week the list includes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who is the team's leading kick returner. This is the first game he has missed this year.

On the year, Egbuka has returned 13 kicks for 417 yards, averaging 32 yards a return. As a receiver, he has six catches for 145 yards.

Coming off last week's list against Purdue, running back Master Teague will be available. The back had missed three out of the last four games for the Buckeyes.

Cornerback Sevyn Banks is listed as the team's only game-time decision.

Game-time decision

CB Sevyn Banks

Unavailable