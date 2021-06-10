10 players out for Ohio State against Maryland; 3 listed as game-time decisions

Running back Miyan Williams will be missing his second straight game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 10 players for the team's game against Maryland Saturday at noon.

This week's list includes several names that have missed most of this season.

Three players will be game-time decisions including defensive end Tyreke Smith who has missed the last two contests.

Game-time Decision

WR Julian Fleming

CB DeMario McCall

DE Tyreke Smith

Unavailable