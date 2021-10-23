Master Teague among 14 players out for Ohio State against Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 14 players for the team's game against Indiana Saturday night in Bloomington.
This week's list includes running backs Master Teague and Marcus Crowley. On the season, Teague has 253 yards and three touchdowns.
Running back Miyan Williams, who missed the last two games, will be available this week.
Also back on the unavailable list is offensive lineman Harry Miller who missed the first five games before playing against Maryland two weeks ago.
Unavailable
- WR Kamryn Babb
- RB Marcus Crowley
- SAF Jantzen Dunn
- DE Tyler Friday (season)
- CB Jakailin Johnson
- BUL Jaylen Johnson
- DT Jaden McKenzie
- LB Mitchell Melton
- OL Harry Miller
- DL Noah Potter
- SAF Josh Proctor (season)
- TE Gee Scott
- RB Master Teague
- OL Enokk Vimahi