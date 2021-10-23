Master Teague among 14 players out for Ohio State against Indiana

The Buckeyes will also be without another running back, Marcus Crowley.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 14 players for the team's game against Indiana Saturday night in Bloomington.

This week's list includes running backs Master Teague and Marcus Crowley. On the season, Teague has 253 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back Miyan Williams, who missed the last two games, will be available this week.

Also back on the unavailable list is offensive lineman Harry Miller who missed the first five games before playing against Maryland two weeks ago.

Unavailable