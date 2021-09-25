Thayer Munford, Cameron Brown among 16 Buckeyes unavailable for Akron game

Defensive end Tyreke Smith will also be missing his first game of the year after three starts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 16 players for the team's game against Akron Saturday night.

Among those players is offensive lineman Thayer Munford who was injured during last week's game against Tulsa.

Also along the offensive line, Harry Miller is missing his fourth game this year.

Cornerback Cameron Brown, who started the last two games, is also listed as out. Brown also missed the team's season opener against Minnesota.

Defensive end Tyreke Smith will also be missing his first game of the year after three starts.

This week, head coach Ryan Day said quarterback C.J. Stroud will likely only play in an "emergency situation" against the Zips.

Unavailable