Ohio State announces kickoff time for season opener against Indiana, 2 other games

The Big Ten Conference released start times and the television network carriers for several games throughout the conference on Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes will open the season in Bloomington with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff against the Indiana Hoosiers airing on 10TV/CBS.

The announcement included the Buckeyes' season opener and the first two home games. Ohio State vs. Youngstown State will kick off at noon on Sept. 9 and air on the Big Ten Network. The following week, Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky is slated to start at 4 p.m. and will air on FOX.

Ohio State’s Homecoming game, Oct. 7 vs. Maryland, will kick at either noon, 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. The television network is still to be determined, according to the athletics department.

2023 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 2 – at Indiana (3:30 p.m.; CBS)

Sept. 9 – Youngstown State (noon; BTN)

Sept. 16 – Western Kentucky (4 p.m.; FOX)

Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m.; NBC & Peacock)

Sept. 30 – Off

Oct. 7 – Maryland/Homecoming (noon/3:30 p.m./4 p.m.; TBD)

*Oct. 14 – at Purdue

*Oct. 21 – Penn State

*Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin

*Nov. 4 – at Rutgers

Nov. 11 – Michigan State (7:30 p.m.; NBC)

*Nov. 18 – Minnesota

Nov. 25 – at Michigan (noon; FOX)

Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game (8 p.m.; FOX)