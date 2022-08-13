WR Kamryn Babb becomes third Buckeye to receive Block O jersey

Babb is considered a model student-athlete who is regarded by his teammates and coaches as a leader.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fifth-year wide receiver Kamryn Babb is now the third Ohio State Buckeye in the football program's history to receive the Block O jersey.

Ohio State awards the jersey to a player each year who demonstrates toughness, accountability and the highest of character.

The tradition started in 2019 in honor of the late Buckeye defensive end Bill Willis. Defensive end Jonathon Cooper, a Gahanna native, was the first Ohio State player to be honored with the jersey in 2020 with offensive lineman Thayer Munford receiving it last year.

“It’s an honor to have this number attached to my name,” said Babb. “With it comes the responsibility to lead this team any way that I can.”

Babb's recognition of the jersey comes after he persevered through many injuries during his time so far at Ohio State.

The wide receiver missed the 2018 season after tearing his ACL prior to his first training camp. Babb was also out the majority of the 2019 season after suffering another injury during spring practice.

He played seven games in the 2020 season only missing the game at Michigan State.

Babb was voted team captain by his teammates during his senior year, but another knee injury prevented him from playing last season.

Despite suffering injuries that would give a player reason to lose hope, Ohio State says Babb's attitude and perspective allowed him to clear those hurdles.

“The last five years have been a long journey,” Babb said. “There were times when I was down and had a lot of questions. But God put people in my life who wouldn’t let me give up and it’s been a blessing. I couldn’t have done this without them.”

Babb is considered a model student-athlete who is regarded by his teammates and coaches as a leader. He is a four-time OSU Scholar-Athlete and a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.