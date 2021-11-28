Ohio State QB Jack Miller announces decision to transfer

The redshirt freshman tweeted Sunday evening, thanking his coaches, teammates and families for their support.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller announced he is going to transfer to a new school.

Miller tweeted he is going to "look at opportunities available to me to play the game I love."

Miller thanked his coaches, teammates and families for their support.

"The coaches have prepared me to face the future head on (sic) and with confidence. I will always be thankful for the time they spent with me," the quarterback wrote.

Miller has served as the Buckeyes' third-string quarterback and has played in four games, completing 7-of-14 passes for 101 yards.

Miller faced a two-week suspension from the team earlier this month after he was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired