Ohio State adds games against Marshall in 2024, other non-conference opponents in 2029

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University announced three football games with non-conference opponents and changed a date for the 2024 season.

The Department of Athletics said in a release the Buckeyes added a game against Marshall University. Ohio State is scheduled to play Marshall on Sept. 21, 2024.

The Buckeyes and Thundering Herd have played two times in the past, once in 2004 and again in 2010. Ohio State won both games.

Ohio State was originally scheduled to play Western Michigan on Sept. 21, but that game was pushed ahead to Sept. 7.

Ohio State added two more games against Nevada and Charlotte for the 2029 season. The Buckeyes are scheduled to play Nevada on Sept. 1 and Charlotte Sept. 8.

The Buckeyes will open the 2024 season against Southern Mississippi at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 31.

The 2024 schedule won’t be formally announced until October of this year, and for the first time, it could include a Big Ten game against either UCLA or USC who will be joining the conference that fall.

The 2025 non-conference schedule features a season-opening game against Texas at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30 and a home game Oct. 18 vs. UConn. The Buckeyes will play at Texas on Sept. 12, 2026.

