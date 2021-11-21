C.J. Stroud named Walter Camp National Player of the Week

The Buckeyes travels to Ann Arbor Nov. 27 to face Michigan in the last regular-season game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Walter Camp National Player of the Week after the team's win over Michigan State Saturday.

Stroud played just one series in the second half of the game after directing the Buckeyes to 501 offensive yards in the first half and to a 49-0 lead.

In the first 30 minutes, Stroud completed 29 of 31 passes for 393 yards and a school record-tying six touchdowns. He left the game for good after the first series of the second half and finished 32 of 35 for 432 and the six touchdowns with no interceptions.

Stroud also completed 17 consecutive passes in the first half to set another Ohio State school record, a total that is third all-time in Big Ten Conference. history.

The Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press poll. The College Football Rankings list will be updated on Tuesday.

The team travels to Ann Arbor Nov. 27 to face Michigan in the last regular-season game.