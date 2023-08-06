Ohio State's 2024 and 2025 Big Ten games announced; conference divisions eliminated

The 2024 football season will feature the elimination of divisions in the Big Ten Conference.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Opponents for the 2024 and 2025 Big Ten football seasons were announced by the conference on Thursday.

The 2024 Ohio State season will feature eight home games at Ohio Stadium, including the 120th all-time matchup against Michigan. The Buckeyes will also face Illinois, Iowa, Northwestern and Rutgers at home.

Ohio State's 2024 away games in the conference include Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State and UCLA.

The Big Ten also announced Thursday that the 2024 season will feature the elimination of divisions within the conference. All 16 teams, which includes new additions UCLA and USC, will play a nine-game conference season.

The new model has every team playing every other conference opponent at least twice – once home and once away – in a four-year period.

Also new in the 2024 season, the Big Ten Conference championship game will match the top two teams in the overall conference standings.

The Buckeyes' 2025 season will kick off against Texas in Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, and it will also feature the first visit to Ohio Stadium by the USC Trojans since the 2009 season.

Ohio State’s 2025 home schedule also includes Big Ten games against Indiana, Maryland and Nebraska, and a non-conference game against UConn.

Away games for Ohio State in 2025 will be at Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin.

2023 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 2 – at Indiana (3:30 p.m.; CBS)

Sept. 9 – Youngstown State (12 noon; BTN)

Sept. 16 – Western Kentucky (4 p.m.; FOX)

Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m.; NBC & Peacock)

Sept. 30 – Off

Oct. 7 – Maryland/Homecoming (12 noon/3:30 p.m./4 p.m.; TBD)

*Oct. 14 – at Purdue

*Oct. 21 – Penn State

*Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin

*Nov. 4 – at Rutgers

Nov. 11 – Michigan State (7:30 p.m; NBC)

*Nov. 18 – Minnesota

Nov. 25 – at Michigan (12 Noon; FOX)

Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game (8 p.m.; FOX)

*Game times announced during the in-season 12-/6-day selection process

2024 Ohio State Schedule Snapshot

Aug. 31 – Southern Mississippi

Sept. 7 – Western Michigan

Sept. 14 – Off

Sept. 21 – Marshall

Big Ten Home Games

Illinois

Iowa

Michigan

Northwestern

Rutgers

Big Ten Away Games

Michigan State

Minnesota

Penn State

UCLA

2024 schedule dates announced in the Fall of 2023

2025 Ohio State Schedule Snapshot

Aug. 30 – Texas

Oct. 18 – UConn

One non-conference game still to be added

Big Ten Home Games

Indiana

Maryland

Nebraska

USC

Big Ten Away Games

Illinois

Michigan

Northwestern

Purdue

Wisconsin

2025 schedule dates announced in the Fall of 2024