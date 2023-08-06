Ohio State's 2024 and 2025 Big Ten games announced; conference divisions eliminated

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Opponents for the 2024 and 2025 Big Ten football seasons were announced by the conference on Thursday.
The 2024 Ohio State season will feature eight home games at Ohio Stadium, including the 120th all-time matchup against Michigan. The Buckeyes will also face Illinois, Iowa, Northwestern and Rutgers at home.
Ohio State's 2024 away games in the conference include Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State and UCLA.
The Big Ten also announced Thursday that the 2024 season will feature the elimination of divisions within the conference. All 16 teams, which includes new additions UCLA and USC, will play a nine-game conference season.
The new model has every team playing every other conference opponent at least twice – once home and once away – in a four-year period.
Also new in the 2024 season, the Big Ten Conference championship game will match the top two teams in the overall conference standings.
The Buckeyes' 2025 season will kick off against Texas in Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, and it will also feature the first visit to Ohio Stadium by the USC Trojans since the 2009 season.
Ohio State’s 2025 home schedule also includes Big Ten games against Indiana, Maryland and Nebraska, and a non-conference game against UConn.
Away games for Ohio State in 2025 will be at Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin.
2023 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 2 – at Indiana (3:30 p.m.; CBS)
Sept. 9 – Youngstown State (12 noon; BTN)
Sept. 16 – Western Kentucky (4 p.m.; FOX)
Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m.; NBC & Peacock)
Sept. 30 – Off
Oct. 7 – Maryland/Homecoming (12 noon/3:30 p.m./4 p.m.; TBD)
*Oct. 14 – at Purdue
*Oct. 21 – Penn State
*Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin
*Nov. 4 – at Rutgers
Nov. 11 – Michigan State (7:30 p.m; NBC)
*Nov. 18 – Minnesota
Nov. 25 – at Michigan (12 Noon; FOX)
Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game (8 p.m.; FOX)
*Game times announced during the in-season 12-/6-day selection process
2024 Ohio State Schedule Snapshot
Aug. 31 – Southern Mississippi
Sept. 7 – Western Michigan
Sept. 14 – Off
Sept. 21 – Marshall
Big Ten Home Games
Illinois
Iowa
Michigan
Northwestern
Rutgers
Big Ten Away Games
Michigan State
Minnesota
Penn State
UCLA
2024 schedule dates announced in the Fall of 2023
2025 Ohio State Schedule Snapshot
Aug. 30 – Texas
Oct. 18 – UConn
One non-conference game still to be added
Big Ten Home Games
Indiana
Maryland
Nebraska
USC
Big Ten Away Games
Illinois
Michigan
Northwestern
Purdue
Wisconsin
2025 schedule dates announced in the Fall of 2024
