Big Ten Conference reveals Ohio State’s 2023 football schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Even though we're just a little more than halfway through the 2022 season, we already know the Buckeyes' schedule for next year.

The Big Conference announced the 2023 football schedules for Ohio State and the other 13 members on Wednesday.

The Buckeyes will play an even spilt of six home games and six away games, beginning with a conference game at Indiana on Sept. 2.

That will be the first of three visits to the state of Indiana as Ohio State will play at Notre Dame on Sept. 23 and at Purdue on Oct. 14.

The other two nonconference games for the Buckeyes will be played against Youngstown State (Sept. 9) and Western Kentucky (Sept. 16).

The conference home games for Ohio State features Maryland (Oct. 7), Penn State (Oct. 21), Michigan State (Nov. 11) and Minnesota (Nov. 18).

The other Big Ten road games will be played at Wisconsin (Oct. 28), Rutgers (Nov. 4) and Michigan (Nov. 25).

2023 Ohio State Football schedule