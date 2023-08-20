Ohio State names 3 captains for 2023 football season

During a player vote, the team chose Cade Stover, Tommy Eichenberg and Xavier Johnson to lead in the 2023 season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just two weeks away from the start of the 2023 football season, Ohio State has announced its team captains.

Through a player vote, the Buckeyes chose wide receiver Xavier Johnson, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and tight end Cade Stover as captains. Head Coach Ryan Day made the announcement on Saturday after the team’s 14th practice of fall camp.

This will be Johnson’s first time as captain, while Stover and Eichenberg now represent the 16th and 17th two-time captains in school history.

Johnson, who is in his sixth season, has played in 44 games and, according to the team, has proved himself to be a valuable and versatile player on both offense and special teams. He is recorded as having the team’s longest rush of the season – a 71-yard touchdown against Indiana.

He graduated with a degree in consumer and family services.

Eichenberg is a fifth-year senior who has played a total of 31 games with 17 starting assignments. He’s coming into the season with 186 career tackles and is up for several major awards in the fall.

Eichenberg recently graduated with his degree in real estate. In addition to being named captain for the second time, he is also a two-time Academic all-Big Ten honoree and OSU Scholar-Athlete.