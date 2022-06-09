Ohio State announces on-sale dates for 2022 football single-game tickets

Single-game tickets will go on sale June 24 and start at $42 for the Toledo and Arkansas State games.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Department of Athletics announced on-sale dates for single-game tickets for this year’s football season including a pick three mini-plan option.

The mini-plan, which goes on-sale June 14, allows fans to pick three games from the following options: either Arkansas State or Toledo, either Wisconsin or Iowa and either Rutgers or Indiana.

Depending on availably, fans can choose best available seating from multiple price zones at Ohio Stadium. Prices for the mini-plan will start at $166.

The Ohio State Alumni Association member single-game presale will begin on June 21 with general public single-game sales starting June 24.

Single-game ticket prices will start at $42 for the Toledo and Arkansas State games. Prices for the Notre Dame and That Team Up North start at $149.

Fans can learn more and purchase tickets online at http://go.osu.edu/fbtix.

As marquee games could sell out, the Department of Athletics is reminding fans that verified resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com, http://go.osu.edu/fbtix and via the Ohio State Buckeyes app.

2022 Ohio State Football Schedule