Ohio State fans can purchase cutouts for games at Ohio Stadium this season

Though fans cannot attend any Ohio State home games for the 2020 season, they can still have their presence inside Ohio Stadium.

The university is giving fans the option to purchase a cardboard cutout to have placed in the stands.

The cutouts will be located in the A-Deck for $50 with a limited number available on the 50 yard line for $75.

Student cutouts can be purchased for $25 and will be placed in the student section.

Orders are due by Monday, Oct. 19 at noon to have it placed for the first game on Oct. 24 against Nebraska.

Any orders after that deadline will be placed for the next game on Nov. 7.

The university says the cutouts will not be available for pick up at the end of the season but there are instructions on how to order a second one to be delivered to your home.