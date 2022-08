The Buckeyes will have 25 practices to prepare for the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The official start of the 2022 Ohio State football season has arrived as the Buckeyes are back on the practice field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Ryan Day the Buckeyes will have 25 practices to prepare for the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.