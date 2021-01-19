Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai to forgo senior season, enter draft

Togiai finished the shortened season with 23 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss and three sacks.

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai has announced he will forgo his senior season and enter this year's NFL draft.

Togiai made the announcement Monday night.

Togiai finished the shortened season with 23 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss and three sacks.

He was named second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and the media.

"The Ohio State University has truly changed my life," Togiai wrote.