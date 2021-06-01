x
WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State Football

WATCH: Ohio State defense talks about facing Alabama in title game

The Buckeyes will face Alabama Monday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several members of the defense of the Ohio State University football team are scheduled to talk with reporters Wednesday about the upcoming College Football Playoff National Championship.

The following team members are scheduled to talk Wednesday and the press conference will be able to be seen in the player above:

Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Kerry Coombs

DE Jonathon Cooper

DT Haskell Garrett

LB Justin Hilliard

CB Shaun Wade

LB Pete Werner

CB Marcus Williamson