Ohio State DE Jonathon Cooper declares for NFL draft

The Gahanna native made the announcement Monday night.

Gahanna native Jonathon Cooper has announced he will be leaving Ohio State and entering the NFL draft.

The defensive end made the announcement Monday night.

Cooper was eligible to return to the Buckeyes this fall after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I really can't believe its been this long, from being a little kid from Columbus, Ohio, to putting on that Ohio State jersey and give my all to this program," Cooper wrote.

He goes on to say he will never forget where he came from and will make sure his story continues on.