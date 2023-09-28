Ohio State completes non-conference schedule through 2028

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes completed its schedule for non-conference games through 2028.
The Buckeyes added a home game with New Hampshire in September 2027 and a home game with Northern Illinois in September 2028.
Highlights of the schedule include a home-and-home series with Texas in 2025 and 2026 and a home-and-home series with Alabama in 2027 and 2028.
Ohio State's full non-conference schedule can be seen in the list below:
2024 Schedule
- Aug. 31 – Southern Mississippi
- Sept. 7 – Western Michigan
- Sept. 21 – Marshall
2025 Schedule
- Aug. 30 – Texas
- Sept. 13 – Ohio
- Oct. 18 – UConn
2026 Schedule
- Sept. 5 – Ball State
- Sept. 12 – at Texas
- Sept. 19 – Kent State
2027 Schedule
- Sept. 4 – Bowling Green
- Sept. 11 – New Hampshire
- Sept. 18 – Alabama
2028 Schedule
- Sept. 2 – Buffalo
- Sept. 9 – at Alabama
- Sept. 16 – Northern Illinois
Earlier this year, Ohio State announced the Buckeyes will play Nevada and Charlotte in 2029.
📱 Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts
📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
📧 Subscribe to the Wake Up CBUS newsletter featuring the best stories, personally curated by members of our staff and delivered via email by 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.