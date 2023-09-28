x
Ohio State Football

Ohio State completes non-conference schedule through 2028

The highlights of the schedule include a season opener at home against Texas on Aug. 30, 2025 and a home-and-home series with Alabama in 2027 and 2028.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes completed its schedule for non-conference games through 2028.

The Buckeyes added a home game with New Hampshire in September 2027 and a home game with Northern Illinois in September 2028.

Highlights of the schedule include a home-and-home series with Texas in 2025 and 2026 and a home-and-home series with Alabama in 2027 and 2028.

Ohio State's full non-conference schedule can be seen in the list below:

2024 Schedule

  • Aug. 31 – Southern Mississippi
  • Sept. 7 – Western Michigan
  • Sept. 21 – Marshall

2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – Texas
  • Sept. 13 – Ohio
  • Oct. 18 – UConn

2026 Schedule

  • Sept. 5 – Ball State
  • Sept. 12 – at Texas
  • Sept. 19 – Kent State

2027 Schedule

  • Sept. 4 – Bowling Green
  • Sept. 11 – New Hampshire
  • Sept. 18 – Alabama

2028 Schedule

  • Sept. 2 – Buffalo
  • Sept. 9 – at Alabama
  • Sept. 16 – Northern Illinois

Earlier this year, Ohio State announced the Buckeyes will play Nevada and Charlotte in 2029.

