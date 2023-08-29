Ohio State QB Kyle McCord will start against Indiana; Devin Brown will also play

McCord, a third-year player, will start under center when Ohio State travels to Bloomington to take on the Indiana Hoosiers on Sept. 2.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Head coach Ryan Day named Kyle McCord as the Ohio State Buckeyes starting quarterback for the season opener.

Day said in his weekly press conference Tuesday that McCord’s consistency in the last couple weeks of practice led to him being named the starter.

Sophomore quarterback Devin Brown will also play in the game, Day said.

The 20-year-old quarterback backed up two-time Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud for the past two seasons.

McCord was battling out the top spot with second-year player Devin Brown. McCord has the edge in experience, but Brown was considered to be slightly more athletic.

In two seasons, McCord has completed 58 passes for 606 yards and three touchdowns. He got one start in 2021.

Brown, 19, saw scant time in mop-up duty last season and didn't attempt a pass. He missed critical time in the spring after having surgery on a broken pinkie finger on his throwing hand.

Three weeks ago, Day said he has been waiting for one of the two quarterbacks to emerge as the clear starter.

The Buckeyes' full schedule can be seen below: