LIVE UPDATES: #3 Ohio State vs. #2 Clemson | Sugar Bowl

Buckeyes and Tigers meeting for the second straight year in the College Football Playoff.

Teague, Miller out for Ohio State

A total of 16 players will be unavailable for the Buckeyes Friday night. This week's list including running back Master Teague and starting guard Harry Miller.

On the defensive side, they'll be without defensive ends Zach Harrison and Tyler Friday.

The season comes down to this game for Ohio State. They navigated the 2020 season with another Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

In a year of uncertainty, the one thing that repeated this year was their opponent: Clemson.

This is the second straight season these two will meet in the playoff. The winner tonight will advance to play Alabama in the National Championship Game.