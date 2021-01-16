Ohio State center Josh Myers to forgo remaining eligibility, declares for NFL Draft

In a post on his Twitter account, Myers said playing for Ohio State has been the pleasure of his life.

Ohio State center Josh Myers announced he will be leaving Columbus and entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

Thank you to the countless people who have helped make my dream a reality. Always a Buckeye❤️ pic.twitter.com/b6Qm5lsg6z — Josh Myers (@josh_myers71) January 16, 2021

"Ohio State will always hold an incredibly dear place in my heart, and I will undoubtedly miss it," Myers wrote.

He goes on to thank the EQ staff, athletic trainers, strength coaches and the coaching staff.

Myers had up to two years of eligibility left after the NCAA decided to give student-athletes an extra year due to the pandemic.