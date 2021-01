Wade made the announcement on his social media accounts Friday.

Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade has announced he will be entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

Thank you Buckeye Nation!! pic.twitter.com/4jdX3V3g4m — Shaun Wade (@shaunwade24) January 15, 2021

"After much prayer and careful consideration, I have decided to forgo any remaining eligibility that I have and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft," Wade wrote.

In his post, Wade said the past four years at Ohio State have been some of the greatest experiences of his life.