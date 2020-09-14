Ohio State CB Shaun Wade declares for 2021 NFL draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade announced Monday that he is declaring for the 2021 NFL draft.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Wade thanked his teammates, coaches and Buckeye Nation, saying, in part, "The memories I've made during my time as a Buckeye will last a lifetime because of all of you."
He is the second Buckeye to forgo a potential Big Ten football season. Last week, offensive lineman Wyatt Davis announced he will start preparing for the NFL.
The conference could kickoff its football as soon as the weekend of Oct. 17. The university presidents are expected to vote this week.
Wade played 27 of 28 games over the past two seasons with 57 career tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and 19 passes defended.