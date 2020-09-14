Ohio State CB Shaun Wade declares for 2021 NFL draft

He is the second Buckeye to forgo a potential Big Ten football season and prepare for the NFL.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade announced Monday that he is declaring for the 2021 NFL draft.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Wade thanked his teammates, coaches and Buckeye Nation, saying, in part, "The memories I've made during my time as a Buckeye will last a lifetime because of all of you."

Thank you Buckeye Nation!



He is the second Buckeye to forgo a potential Big Ten football season. Last week, offensive lineman Wyatt Davis announced he will start preparing for the NFL.

The conference could kickoff its football as soon as the weekend of Oct. 17. The university presidents are expected to vote this week.